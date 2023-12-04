Watch Now
Wheat Ridge police investigating homicide after man shot inside residence

Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 04, 2023
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Homicide investigators are seeking leads in a shooting that took the life of a man inside a home on Friday.

According to Wheat Ridge police, officers responded to a home near 38th Avenue and Independence Court at around 8 p.m. after a 911 report of someone shot inside the home.

A man was pronounced dead inside the residence and a suspect was taken into custody, said Alex Rose, Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson in a release.

The gunshot victim’s identity was not released and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office will perform the autopsy.

Wheat Ridge PD said the investigation is ongoing, there is no threat to the public and the shooting is unrelated to a separate homicide that happened on November 29 also near 38th Avenue.

