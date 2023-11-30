Friends remember Wheat Ridge antique shop owner killed during possible robbery

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Friends are remembering a Wheat Ridge antique shop owner who was shot and killed inside his shop during a possible robbery.

Loved ones have identified the victim as Peter Damian Arguello, owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Friends of Arguello — some of whom are local business owners in the area — are shocked and devastated by the senseless tragedy.

"He was a big, integral part of the community," said Terry Womble. "He was everybody's best friend. He would help anybody out."

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of W. 38th Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Detectives are investigating the case as a possible robbery.

Officials are still searching for the suspect(s). Investigators identified a suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a red 2003-2007 Chevy Silverado.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

"It's very scary to see broad daylight crime like this," said Womble. "It can happen to anybody if it can happen to him. He was one of the biggest people as far as security goes on his business. You had to be buzzed in."

"We live in a world full of hate and evil, but people like Peter reminded you that there's a lot of good all around us," said Guy Nahmiach, who owns the Neighborhood Gazette, a local newspaper in the area.

Nahmiach met Arguello when he visited his shop.

"Peter certainly didn't deserve that," he said.

"We're obviously within very close proximity of each other business-wise," said Jeff Hurlburt, owner of Clancy's Irish Pub. "The business owners and the community really, really look out for each other."

Hurlburt said this has left him worried for himself and his employees' safety.

"It’s incredibly concerning. You know, we have 20 employees, we were just down the street. And so obviously, anytime something like this happens, it makes you worry for your staff and your own personal safety," Hurlburt said.

"It's a huge, huge loss to our community," said Womble. "Peter, we're all thinking about you. And we're thinking about your family right now."

Anyone with information is asked call Detective Mark Slavsky at 303-235-2807 or email mslavsky@ci.Wheatridge.co.us.