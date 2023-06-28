Watch Now
Thousands of passengers remain stranded at DIA Wednesday

What you can do if you get caught up in the seemingly more common airline travel meltdown
FlightAware logged 70 total cancellations at DIA as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, even more at the same time Tuesday. There were also 114 total delays.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 11:16:24-04

DENVER — The travel meltdown persisted at Denver International Airport Wednesday morning.

FlightAware logged 74 total cancellations at DIA as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, even more than at the same time Tuesday. There were also 124 total delays.

If you find yourself in this situation ahead of the July 4 holiday travel period or in the future, there are some things you can and can't do when things go wrong at the airport.

Airline passengers have rights that are enforced by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the D.O.T., a customer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel.

If your flight is delayed, be sure to check your airline's policies. You might be entitled to some type of compensation for your wait.

The company may even offer meal vouchers or free hotel accommodations for overnight delays, but airlines are not required to do so.

Airlines are required to compensate passengers if their bags are damaged, delayed or lost.

Travel experts say non-stop and morning flights are the most reliable flights you can take.

The FAA said flight cancellations trended lower through this Spring than they did last year.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

