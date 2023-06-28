Thousands of passengers remain stranded at DIA Wednesday

DENVER — The travel meltdown persisted at Denver International Airport Wednesday morning.

FlightAware logged 74 total cancellations at DIA as of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, even more than at the same time Tuesday. There were also 124 total delays.

We’ve been STRANDED at the Denver airport due to cancellations. 24 hours here… No accommodations. No help. Not even a blanket and I have a 10 week old. What is WRONG with you @united @DenverAirportW pic.twitter.com/sbamCbSbbH — El Bee (@chickin_nuggit) June 28, 2023

Tons of flights delayed and canceled at #Denver airport, people waiting for more than 4 hours in lane to be rebooked by @united #whatajourney pic.twitter.com/g1frISUkzV — Alli (@tramufia) June 28, 2023

The scene at the Denver Airport this morning is chaos



The TSA line wrapped around the building



Inside the terminal, the @united customer service lines are so long and slow people are sleeping in line



I'm watching customers berate agents — Angelo Villagomez 🚩 (@TaotaoTasi) June 28, 2023

If you find yourself in this situation ahead of the July 4 holiday travel period or in the future, there are some things you can and can't do when things go wrong at the airport.

Airline passengers have rights that are enforced by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to the D.O.T., a customer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason, and the consumer chooses not to travel.

If your flight is delayed, be sure to check your airline's policies. You might be entitled to some type of compensation for your wait.

The company may even offer meal vouchers or free hotel accommodations for overnight delays, but airlines are not required to do so.

Airlines are required to compensate passengers if their bags are damaged, delayed or lost.

Travel experts say non-stop and morning flights are the most reliable flights you can take.

The FAA said flight cancellations trended lower through this Spring than they did last year.

Denver CO airport, 3:40 AM line to rebook canceled flights. pic.twitter.com/A7fO0QXfDS — @notrealpetroff (@notrealpetroff) June 28, 2023

Saga of poor people who is straggling by @united continues at 3:30 AM line to the costumer service still huge. People waiting to be rebooked. Tickets are now for June 29. means people will staying at Denver airport for another two days. who will pay gf for that? pic.twitter.com/jUZl0OGpcz — @notrealpetroff (@notrealpetroff) June 28, 2023