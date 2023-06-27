Watch Now
Stranded passengers sleep on cots at DIA Tuesday morning

More than three dozen United Airlines flights canceled
More than 1,600 flights were canceled across the country.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 08:47:13-04

DENVER — United Airlines travelers at Denver International Airport had to sleep on cots and the floor Tuesday morning after more than three dozen flights were canceled.

More than 1,600 flights were canceled across the country.

According to FlightAware, 45 flights were canceled out of DIA as of 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, all of which were United Airlines flights.

Passengers who talked with Denver7 about the cancellations said United Airlines told them employees weren't showing up for work, so the company couldn't properly staff the flights.

Approximately 3,000 cots were given out to stranded passengers between Monday and Tuesday.

One passenger named Jessica who was on a returning flight from Iceland with her daughter said they tried to get a cot Monday because they've been stuck at DIA for more than 12 hours.

"By the time we got up there at 2 this morning, there were boxes everywhere. And there was a United Agent standing there and we asked if we could have a cot and he said he ran out. He said they used all 3000 of them .And so they didn't have any more, but he actually ended up going to his office and getting his emergency cot and brought it out for my daughter," Jessica said.

She was booked on a flight Tuesday night to make her way to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jessica instead booked a flight with Southwest Airlines that leaves earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Other passengers sounded off on Twitter about the derailed travel plans.

ABC News obtained a letter from the CEO of United Airlines Scott Kirby that reads, "I'm also frustrated that the FAA frankly failed us this weekend."

Kirby went on to say, "the FAA reduced the arrival rates by 40% and the departure rates by 75%. That is almost certainly a reflection of understaffing/lower experience at the FAA."

According to Kirby United estimated that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted over the weekend because of FAA staffing issues and the agency's ability to manage traffic.

The response from the FAA was, "We will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem."

