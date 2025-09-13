What should the new Park Hill look like? Residents have ideas.

DENVER — After years of debate over the land’s future, Denver’s Park Hill Golf Course is finally on its way to becoming a park.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of neighbors weighed in on what their park and the surrounding area should look like during the Park Hill Open House.

“Today is a really exciting day as we work towards what the old Park Hill Golf Course, Park Hill Park, is going to look like and feel like,” said Jolon Clark, Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

“I’m so glad that we were able to preserve it, and now we can turn it into something amazing,” said Park Hill resident Jennifer Glitsos.

The City of Denver acquired the 155-acre property earlier this year, following a years-long debate over development.

In 2023, voters rejected a plan to allow housing and commercial development on the site. Then, earlier this year, the city acquired the land from Westside Investment Partners, marking Denver’s largest single purchase of private land for public use.

In the months since the land acquisition, the community has had several chances to weigh in on ideas.

Denver Parks and Recreation, along with the city’s Community Planning and Development team, is now presenting the draft framework so neighbors can continue to share their feedback.

Some ideas on the table? Adventure parks, shuffleboard courts, zip lines - you name it.

The last time Denver opened a park of this size was 1911, so city leaders say they want to do this right.

“People are hearing each other – isn’t that the definition of community?” said Park Hill business owner Dawn Fay.

Denver7 was there at the Park Hill Open House on Saturday morning, where we had the opportunity to hear some of your ideas.

“Kids are my heart, so anything that's used for youth and progresses their development is number one to me,” said Herman White, a longtime member of the Park Hill Pirates Youth Football Organization.

“I have a little one who's two years old, and so it'd be great to have a place to walk around and just enjoy [the space],” said Glitsos.

The ideas go beyond the 155-acre park site.

“I think there was so much debate around this property and what it should be, and there were so many members of the community who did want to see affordable housing and access to food,” said Clark, “we don't want to just leave behind the rest of the community that still said there are other needs that need to be met, and just because we can't deliver them here doesn't mean we can't find a way to deliver those things for the community.”

Local Park Hill Golf Course: Timeline of its history as the community looks to future Stephanie Butzer

When city leaders announced the land acquisition in January, councilmembers stressed the importance of keeping the area surrounding the park affordable and welcoming to all.

"We must be intentional about how we develop this space and ensure that this park, while a beacon of progress, does not contribute to the displacement of those who have called this place home for generations," said Councilwoman Shontel Lewis. "The transformation of this land should lift existing residents, not push them out."

Denver7 heard some of your concerns and needs on Saturday.

“There's a lot of gentrification happening in this community, but the essence of this community, and what makes everyone proud about this community, is the diversity and the opportunities of inclusiveness,” said White.

“If there's any way to have access to healthy food, I think that would be really important for the neighborhood,” said Fay.

While that transformation won't happen on the park site itself, city leaders say they're looking at ways to incorporate those on surrounding streets.

“I think we need to have opportunities for entrepreneurship. We need to have a lot more businesses,” said White, “all I really want to do is ensure that this space is equitable.”

Oh, and remember Park Hill Dave?

He's the runaway dog that evaded capture on the old Park Hill Golf Course for months on end.

He's since found a new home with Clark.

Fay told Denver7 she’d love to see Park Hill Dave on bark ranger duty at the new park someday.

“I think that'd be the coolest thing,” she said.