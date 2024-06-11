Weld County commissioners unanimously approve disaster declaration for May 28 storm

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a disaster declaration to address the damage left behind from the May 28 storm.

Severe thunderstorms dumped significant amounts of large hail across northern Colorado communities as storms led to localized flooding and overnight road closures. According to the county, the storm dumped 2" hail and a month's worth of rain in two hours.

Denver7 | Weather Greeley farmers see many fields wiped out after overnight storm Veronica Acosta

Residents in Greeley, Evans and Johnstown awoke to what looked like the remnants of a winter storm, but the white covering the ground was hail still blanketing the ground.

“This morning, just to open the front door, it was piled up,” said Greeley resident Alvin Roybal. “What did it sound like? Just like ice cubes hitting the house I mean over and over.”

The declaration allows the county to access different resources and funding in order to address damage. To date, 279 personal properties and businesses and 77 government buildings and public infrastructure have been included in the county's damage report, totaling roughly $3.4 million in damage, according to the county.

“The dollar amount in damage that has to be reached in order to be eligible for recovery assistance is rather high, which is why we are asking the public to provide information and photos through the county’s damage assessment program,” said Weld County Office of Emergency Management Director Roy Rudisill in a statement.

Denver7 | Weather City of Greeley issues local disaster declaration following severe storm Sydney Isenberg

The county's declaration supports the City of Greeley's local disaster declaration, which was passed by the Greeley City Council on June 4.

The county is still asking residents to report damage through its website. This reporting is separate from any reporting to insurance companies.