Warm weather forces Evergreen to postpone New Year's events at Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Some of Evergreen's most beloved holiday traditions are being put on ice due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

The Evergreen Parks and Recreation Department is postponing Icefest on New Year's Eve and the Active4All New Year’s Day Lake Plunge because officials say the ice on Evergreen Lake just isn't thick enough.

Typically, the lake would be teeming with ice skaters and hockey players this time of year.

Instead, the ice skate rental hut sits boarded up, with "thin ice" signs warning visitors to stay off the lake's surface.

In fact, it looked more like springtime at Evergreen Lake on Saturday morning as visitors took pictures, dog walkers made their rounds, and runners soaked up the sunshine.

Denver7

The ice audibly groaned and cracked as the sun’s rays grew stronger through the morning.

Deborah Murphy, visiting from Oregon, wasn't totally surprised by the lake's conditions but made the most of it anyway.

“Well, I was not sure, just because I know it's been so warm,” said Murphy. "The kids are really having fun, you know, throwing the chopped-up pieces of ice, watching them skitter, scatter.”

Across the street, Renee Renken watched visitors enjoying the sunshine all morning from behind the counter at EverBean Coffee Company.

Renken is the owner of the coffee shop, which is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike.

"We love it here. Love our community," Renken said. "We get to see all of the fun people who are experiencing Evergreen for the first time, or, you know, coming up to have a fun day at the lake."

This time of year, Renken would typically be selling hot chocolate to skaters looking to warm up after a day on the lake.

However, the unseasonably warm weather has created different demands.

"Here today, we've sold a lot of iced drinks," Renken said. "Everyone's in such a happy mood because of this beautiful sunshine."

Even with ice skating on hold, businesses like Everbean are not slowing down.

"We are just as busy as we were last year, if not busier," Renken said. “I think this nice weather is not really deterring people from coming to Evergreen, which is awesome for the businesses that are here.”

It may not have been a white Christmas this year, but visitors continue to find the beauty in this mountain community's landscape.

"It's kind of beautiful how the bubbles are freezing [on the lake]," Murphy observed. "It's kind of neat. Still beautiful."

Though New Year’s celebrations may look a little different this year, the Evergreen community continues to find ways to make spirits bright.

"I love that we're still seeing, you know, everybody coming to Evergreen, regardless of the lake being open. It just brings a different vibe," said Renken.