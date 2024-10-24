Walmart, The Salvation Army partner for annual coat drive across Denver Metro

DENVER — DENVER — With cold weather right around the corner, Walmart and The Salvation Army partnered for an annual coat drive.

Nearly two dozen stores from Evergreen to Denver's Central Park neighborhood collected coats and winter gear over the last two weeks which will be handed out to those in need.

Denver7

"To tell you the truth, I was having nightmares that I wouldn't have any jackets. So I was pretty scared there for a bit. But now, seeing the turnout and all these filled and like the bucket here and all these barrels come back full, it feels really good," said Zach Christenberry, HR Manager for Walmart.

Denver7

On Thursday, the final day of collections, representatives from Walmart also surprised The Salvation Army with a $5,000 check.

"The need is real and so this provides us with the ability to still express hope to this community," said Lt. Carl Esquivel, with The Salvation Army.

Esquivel said many of the families served through The Salvation Army are still reeling from the aftermath of Covid-19, so these donations will make a big impact across the Denver Metro.

"It's a symbol that someone in this world still cares," Esquivel said.

Next year, Christenberry said Walmart hopes to expand its drive to areas like Pueblo and Colorado Springs to make an even greater impact.