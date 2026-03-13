Veteran truck drivers urge caution after winds tip semis across the Front Range

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Thursday's powerful winds created hazardous road conditions, resulting in multiple weather-related accidents.

The Colorado State Patrol reported at least seven semi-truck crashes.

"For truck drivers facing such winds, find a safe place to wait until conditions improve," said Joe Jackson, a truck driver with over four decades of experience.

Even experienced drivers like Jackson and Nelson D'Aoust take high winds seriously.

"In high winds, I drive beside another vehicle to block the wind and prevent rollovers," said D'Aoust, who has driven more than 3 million miles.

"A tractor-trailer’s large mass and low center of gravity mean 40-60 mph winds can tip it, whether loaded or not," Jackson explained.

Groups like the Colorado Motor Carriers Association remind drivers that safety must come before the job.

"If the truck and tractor blow, the tractor and trailer blow over, you're really going to be delayed," said CMCA President-CEO Greg Felton. "It's going to be expensive to tow that truck, and people can get hurt in that situation as well."

Jackson describes the trucking community as a family and says when crashes like Thursday’s happen:

"The first thing that goes through my mind is praying and hoping and praying that the driver made it," Jackson said.

Motorists are encouraged to check the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website for real-time road conditions.

High-profile vehicles are advised to review wind advisories and travel restrictions before traveling.

You can read more about the crashes involving semi-trucks CSP is investigating below: