Veteran truck drivers urge caution after winds tip semis across the Front Range

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Thursday's powerful winds created hazardous road conditions, resulting in multiple weather-related accidents.
The Colorado State Patrol reported at least seven semi-truck crashes.
"For truck drivers facing such winds, find a safe place to wait until conditions improve," said Joe Jackson, a truck driver with over four decades of experience.
Even experienced drivers like Jackson and Nelson D'Aoust take high winds seriously.
"In high winds, I drive beside another vehicle to block the wind and prevent rollovers," said D'Aoust, who has driven more than 3 million miles.
"A tractor-trailer’s large mass and low center of gravity mean 40-60 mph winds can tip it, whether loaded or not," Jackson explained.
Groups like the Colorado Motor Carriers Association remind drivers that safety must come before the job.
"If the truck and tractor blow, the tractor and trailer blow over, you're really going to be delayed," said CMCA President-CEO Greg Felton. "It's going to be expensive to tow that truck, and people can get hurt in that situation as well."
Jackson describes the trucking community as a family and says when crashes like Thursday’s happen:
"The first thing that goes through my mind is praying and hoping and praying that the driver made it," Jackson said.
Motorists are encouraged to check the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website for real-time road conditions.
High-profile vehicles are advised to review wind advisories and travel restrictions before traveling.
You can read more about the crashes involving semi-trucks CSP is investigating below:
This morning, on March 12, 2026, the Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple semi truck rollovers amid high wind conditions on I-25 in Weld and Larimer County.
At approximately 7:05 a.m., troopers responded to a rollover involving a semi hauling a trailer on northbound I-25 at milepost 294. The semi was reportedly leaking fuel. There were no reports of injury.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to a second rollover involving a semi hauling a trailer on southbound I-25 at milepost 294. The semi was reportedly blocking the left lane. The semi was leaking fluids. The driver of the semi was transported to a local area hospital. It is unknown to what extent of the injury.
At 10:09 a.m., troopers responded to a third rollover involving a semi hauling a trailer on northbound I-25 at milepost 278. There are no reports of injury.
At 10:21 a.m., troopers responded to a fourth rollover involving a semi hauling a trailer on northbound I-25 at milepost 275. The semi was blocking the southbound lanes and the southbound East Frontage Road. The semi was leaking fuel. There are no reports of injury.
At approximately 10:26 a.m., northbound and southbound I-25 are closed from Highway 14 to the Wyoming State line due to the high winds.
CSP also investigated several crashes in Jefferson County.
At approximately 8:44 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a semi hauling a trailer that was involved in a rollover on northbound Highway 93 at milepost 9. It was reported that the semi struck a power line. A Subaru Outback was involved as well.
The 38-year-old male semi driver was transported to a local area hospital. It is unknown the extent of injury at this time. Shortly after the crash, a high wind advisory was issued for the area.
Highway 93 is closed between Highway 128 and Highway 72.
At approximately 9:22 a.m., troopers responded to a second crash involving a rolled-over semi hauling a trailer on eastbound I-70 at milepost 259. The semi was reportedly blocking the entire eastbound lane. The semi was leaking 30 gallons of fuel. There are no reports of injury at this time.
At approximately 10:04 a.m., eastbound I-70 was reopened to divert traffic at County Road 93.
At approximately 9:32 a.m., Troopers responded to a third rollover involving a semi hauling a trailer on Highway 93 and Rocky Flats Plant Road. Fluid was reported to be leaking from the semi. There are no reports of injuries.