BROOMFIELD, Colo. — For those already planning their ski trips for this year, Vail Resorts just released their planned opening dates for this season.

Last season posed some challenges as the state saw a lack of snow.

▶️ Watch Lauren's report in the video player below.

Vail Resorts announces target opening dates for 2026-2027 season

Vail Resorts saying last year was one of the most challenging winters in history, with the company reporting a 12.5% drop in skier visits this past season, and with third-quarter revenue falling sharply compared to the prior year.

But this year, as we expect a Super El Nino, Vail Resorts is hoping the predicted wetter season will bring more powder to the slopes.

“While no one can predict exactly what Mother Nature will deliver, the possibility of blockbuster snowfall has us feeling optimistic about the winter ahead,” said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division in a recent press release.

The planned dates for when resorts will open for the 2026-2027 season are outlined below:



As soon as possible in October – Keystone Resort (CO)

(CO) November 6 – Breckenridge (CO)

(CO) November 13 – Vail Mountain (CO)

(CO) November 20 – Whistler Blackcomb (BC), Park City Mountain (UT), Heavenly (CA) and Northstar (CA)

(BC), (UT), (CA) and (CA) November 25 – Beaver Creek (CO) and Crested Butte (CO)

(CO) and (CO) December 4 – Kirkwood (CA) and Stevens Pass (WA)

The company notes the opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.

Rock adds that in addition to remaining optimistic about the conditions the Super El Nino will bring, they are taking an “aggressive approach” to snow making to make sure skiers have a good time regardless of what mother nature brings.

Though last season was difficult, resorts still shared a successful season amid the severe drought conditions.