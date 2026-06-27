Colorado’s climate check-in: Heat, air quality, drought and the El Niño outlook

DENVER — In June's 'Climate Conversation' with CPR and Denver7, host Ryan Warner and Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo dive into the intense heat we're seeing across the state as well as the potential impacts of a strengthening El Niño for Colorado's weather down the road, including the upcoming winter season.
Also in this conversation:
- Climate outlook which indicate above-average temperatures may persist over the next several months.
- What you should know about air quality alerts:
- Drought conditions currently affect the entire state.
- A recap of snowpack
- Impacts of a strengthening El Niño, which could bring heavier monsoon rains and improved winter snowpack
▶️ Watch the full episode in the video player below:
Colorado’s climate: Heat, ozone, drought and what El Niño may bring
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