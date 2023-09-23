Unhoused Capitol Hill residents scrambling ahead of Tuesday's cleanup, claim they were waitlisted for shelter

DENVER — Unhoused residents in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood said Friday they are now left scrambling after claiming the city has waitlisted them for any type of shelter ahead of Tuesday's cleanup of their encampment.

City officials said this week they planned to clear the large homeless encampment at E. 8th Ave. and Logan St. next week, and offer the people living there the chance to move to a hotel — the first public step toward meeting Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of moving 1,000 people living on the city’s streets into temporary or permanent accommodations before the end of the year.

To do that, the city will provide transportation Monday for around 70 unhoused people living at the encampment across from the Governor's Mansion to long-term hotel rooms and micro-communities.

"Seventy people ain’t nothing and it’s gonna be a really bad winter. And what is everybody else gonna do?" asked Cecilia Montielh, who's lived in the encampment for nearly a year.

Montielh said she was put on a waiting list and wasn't offered the long-term hotel opportunity like others who live in nearby tents.

"I might just still be here until they use a tow truck to come get me," said Montielh, when asked what her plan was over the next 48 hours.

As badly as some want a roof over their heads, Alex West, who's been on the streets for 20 years, said not everyone is going to take the city up on its offer.

"You know, some people have been on the run for 10, 20-plus years. And the idea of being in a hotel or even going to a hotel for them is, you know, out of the question," said West.

In a letter from Mayor Mike Johnston, those who secured a hotel or tiny-home opportunity were not only told about transportation to the hotel next week, but were also provided general packing guidance about what the could bring with them — limiting people to one or two bags to take to their new units.

The letter said it will store any other items that will not fit in one or two suitcases and that are not perishable or soiled for 90 days to start, with the opportunity for 3, 30-day extensions that can be applied for through a case manager.

The letter went on to say the new hotel and micro-community opportunities will be staffed 24 hours a day and provide wraparound services and support.

Ana Gloom, with Outreach for House Keys Action Network Denver, said she wishes the City invested money into master leasing apartments rather than hotel rooms.

"We want a home. We want somewhere we can call our own, not a hotel room with a bunch of rules that (state) what we can't have, and then a hope and a prayer that we get a voucher," explained Gloom. "And God forbid we break one little mediocre rule and we're right back on the streets."

A city spokesperson said the goal is permanent housing, with micro-communities being one pathway from these long-term hotel rooms, but for those living in tents, time is ticking.

"I feel like I've been kicked to the curb and abandoned," said Montielh.

Denver7 reached out to the city inquiring about a timeframe for sheltering those who claim they were waitlisted. This story will be amended once we hear back.

