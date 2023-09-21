Denver to sweep homeless encampment near governor’s mansion, offer residents long-term hotel rooms

The city of Denver plans to clear a large homeless encampment in Capitol Hill next week and offer the people living there the chance to move to a hotel.

City officials say the sweep at East Eighth Avenue and Logan Street will be the first public step toward meeting Mayor Mike Johnston’s goal of moving 1,000 people living on the city’s streets into temporary or permanent accommodations before the end of the year.

Seventy people are living in rows of tents and other makeshift shelters clustered across from the Colorado governor’s mansion, city spokesman Derek Woodbury said.

Starting Monday, city outreach workers will begin efforts to move those people indoors. A seven-day notice posted this week for the clearing of the camp allows that activity to begin Tuesday.

