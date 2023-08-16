Colorado ski areas, resorts begin to set opening dates for 2023-2024 season

Colorado ski areas and resorts are looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season and starting to set opening dates.
While a few places plan to open for the 2023-2024 season in October, most are aiming for November or December.
These dates may change depending on weather and conditions. This story will be updated.
Keystone Resort is preparing to open in mid-October of this year, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.
"Snow guns firing up. The giddiness of sliding on snow again. The thrill of adventuring to new heights in Bergman and Erickson Bowls. Unlock a winter of new adventures this season. It all starts... soon! We are planning to open as early as possible in October. Ski ya there!" the resort said in a Wednesday morning Tweet.
An exact date is not yet available.
Keystone opened for skiing in 2022 on Oct. 28.
Vail is set to open on Nov. 10, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.
Beaver Creek is set to open for the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 22, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.
Breckenridge is set to open on Nov. 10, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.
Crested Butte is set to open on Nov. 22, according to an announcement by Vail Resorts on Aug. 16.
Steamboat Resort said it will open for the 2023-2024 season on Nov. 22.
The mountain opened for skiers and snowboarders last year on Nov. 23.
Arapahoe Basin has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
The ski area opened in 2022 on Oct. 23 after A-Basin officials reported that there was enough snow on the High Noon run to open. It was the first mountain in the state to open to skiing in 2022.
Copper Mountain has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Nov. 14.
Loveland Ski Area has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Nov. 3.
Echo Mountain has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Dec. 10.
Eldora has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Nov. 18 in 2022.
Cooper has not announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
In 2022, Cooper opened on Dec. 7.
Winter Park has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Oct. 31, which was the earliest date on record for the mountain.
Aspen Snowmass (Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, Snowmass)
The resorts have not yet announced when they plan to open for the 2023-2024 season.
In 2022, Aspen Mountain opened on Nov. 24, Aspen Highlands opened on Dec. 10, Buttermilk opened on Dec. 17 and Snowmass opened on Nov. 24.
Granby Ranch has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Dec. 10 in 2022.
The ski area has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Dec. 17 in 2022.
Purgatory has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Nov. 26 in 2022.
Monarch has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Dec. 1 in 2022.
Powderhorn has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
It opened on Nov. 25 in 2022.
Silverton has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Dec. 29.
Sunlight has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Dec. 9.
Telluride has not yet announced when it plans to open for the 2023-2024 season.
Last year, it opened on Nov. 24.