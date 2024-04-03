Two injured in S. Federal Boulevard shooting Wednesday in Denver

Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a Denver metro fire station.

The Denver Police Department said two victims, an adult male and female, were discovered in the 800 block of S. Federal Blvd at around 3 p.m.

The victims were taken to a hospital and their injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, said police.

DPD told Denver7 the victims walked to a nearby fire station but the shooting did not happen at the station.

A Denver7 news crew said the shooting scene appeared to be at a nearby gas station along Federal Blvd. and W. Kentucky Avenue. No arrests were made.

There was no other information available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.