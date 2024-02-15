Thornton police seek leads to solve man’s 2023 shooting death in open field

THORNTON, Colo. – One year after he was found shot to death in an open field, Thornton investigators are hoping someone will come forward with leads to help find a suspect.

On February 16, 2023, police found Patrick “Blair” Gunter dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an area near East 168th Avenue and Highway 7 in Thornton.

Police said Gunter’s 2021 Dodge Durango was retrieved.

It is believed the homicide happened on February 15, 2023 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There was no other information released on the homicide.

Thornton police investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Thornton Police Department Thornton Police Department seeks information in the February 2023 homicide of Patrick "Blair" Gunter