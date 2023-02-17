Watch Now
NewsFront RangeThornton

Actions

Man found shot to death in open field in Thornton

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 10:54 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 00:54:05-05

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was found shot to death in an open field in Thornton Thursday morning.

The Thornton Police Department received a call around 6:30 a.m. to check on a person in an open field located in the 500 block of East 168th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, according to Thornton police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld until the Adams County Coroner's Office positively identifies him and next of kin is notified.

Thornton PD is investigating this as a homicide. Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity in the area between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday is asked to call the Thornton PD tipline at 720-977-5069.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Follow Up

Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Click here