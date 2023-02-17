Man found shot to death in open field in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was found shot to death in an open field in Thornton Thursday morning.

The Thornton Police Department received a call around 6:30 a.m. to check on a person in an open field located in the 500 block of East 168th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, according to Thornton police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld until the Adams County Coroner's Office positively identifies him and next of kin is notified.

Thornton PD is investigating this as a homicide. Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity in the area between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday is asked to call the Thornton PD tipline at 720-977-5069.