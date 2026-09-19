This year's extreme drought leaves corn mazes high and completely dry

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — From leaf peeping to picking out the perfect pumpkin to getting lost in a corn maze, Colorado families are starting up their fall traditions. This weekend, many local farms are officially opening, including 7th Generation Farm which is starting up its 11th season.

The farm has pumpkins of all different shapes and sizes to choose from, along with farm animals ready to greet those of all ages. Farm manager, William Fulenwider, explained the challenges Mother Nature presented ahead of opening for the fall season.

"This is probably the worst drought that I've seen in Colorado since 2006, probably even before then, 2006 at least," explained Fulenwider. "We got some rain towards the end of the year, but yeah, we haven't had much rain at all and that's really affecting the crops and affecting what we can actually do," Fulenwider said.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jordan Ward

Since the start of this dry winter, Denver7 has covered the impact on farms and businesses from the extremely little snow and unusually high temperatures. Fulenwider said there will be no corn crop this year which means no corn maze.

"We didn't have the water to get the corn out of the ground this year just because it has not rained. So yeah, we don't have a corn maze, but we have tons of other stuff for family and kids to do," Fulenwider said.

The farm offers various family activities, and Fulenwider said there is a 'great crop of pumpkins this year' from a northern Colorado farm that had irrigation water.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jordan Ward

Bari Klay and her family took a visit to the farm on Friday to start up their fall traditions. Klay helped her ten-month-old daughter feed the goats and learn about the farm animals.

"Fall is my favorite season, and I just I love fall in the mountains, said Klay. "It's just a good way to kind of kick off a fall season and get in the spirit."

Living in Arvada, Klay noticed this year's extreme drought and recognized the need to support local farms now more than ever.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jordan Ward

"I knew it was an extremely dry and warm winter last winter, and so I kind of worried about crops and things like that, especially for local farmers," Klay said.

While drought tested farmers across Colorado, it highlighted their commitment to never giving up on their land. Fulenwider is a reminder of the strength these farmers show daily.

"Luckily, we've had some really cool mornings and it's starting to be more like fall, but the 100 degree days all summer long or have pulled did a toll on us, but we just put your head down and work and get through it and we make it happen," Fulenwider said.