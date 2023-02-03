Teen sentenced to work release for deadly prom night DUI crash in northeast Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager who was behind the wheel in a drunk driving crash that killed two people in northeast Boulder last year has been sentenced to nine months of jail, with a work release option, and three years of probation.

The girl, who is now 18, caused a head-on collision when she drove the wrong way on Foothills Parkway the night of Boulder High School’s prom. The crash killed the two occupants of another car, Gregoria “Gloria” Morales Ramirez and Ori Tsioni.

The DA’s office said the girl had left a post-prom party to get more alcohol.

In December, the teenager pled guilty to all of the charges against her, including two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.

She has not been named because she was a juvenile at the time of the April 2022 crash.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office had agreed to a sentence of at least six months in jail and a minimum of two years’ probation.

Work release is a form of alternative sentencing in Colorado that allows a person to work while serving time in jail. The district attorney's office told Denver7 it could take as long as two weeks for a work release bed to open up.

When that happens, the teen will be able to leave jail during the day for approved work or school visits.

In a rare move months after the crash, several parents and business owners were indicted for allegedly allowing and facilitating the consumption of alcohol by teens during the prom night incident and on previous occasions.