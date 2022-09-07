9 indicted in Boulder County after juvenile charged in suspected DUI crash that killed 2 on prom night

BOULDER, Colo. — In a rare move, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is going after parents and business owners in a case involving a teenager suspected of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office handed down nine indictments against five Boulder parents, a party bus driver, a Boulder liquor store and two fake ID websites in connection with the April 9 three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road that killed Lyft driver Ori Tsioni, 33, and his passenger, Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49.

A grand jury is accusing the five parents — Elise Miller, Charlene and Todd Hoffman, and Pam and Mark Sunderland — of allowing and facilitating the consumption of alcohol by teens during the prom night incident and on previous occasions.

The indictment also alleges the companies that operate IDGod.com and OldIronSidesFakes.com sold fake identification cards to underage people, including the teenage girl charged in the crash.

Additionally, the grand jury investigation resulted in charges against a party bus driver, Mike Johnson, who is accused of allowing students to drink on the bus. And a Boulder liquor store, Willow Springs Wines & Spirits, allegedly sold liquor to students without verifying IDs.

According to an affidavit, event staff witnessed students on the party bus were visibly intoxicated when the bus arrived at the prom site, Church Ranch Event Center, noting that two students were so drunk they fell to the pavement after exiting the bus.

The 17-year-old girl, who has not been named, accused of the crash was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The crash occurred the night of Boulder High School’s prom. According to the DA’s office, the girl left a post-prom party to get more alcohol. She then drove her truck on the wrong side of Highway 157 and allegedly crashed head-on with a 2018 Subaru Legacy, killing the vehicle’s driver and passenger.

Prosecutors said following the fatal crash, many of the witnesses refused to cooperate with the investigation. But those same witnesses were compelled to testify during the grand jury investigation.

In a statement, the Boulder Valley School District said it supports the DA Office's investigation and is "dedicated to continuing to review and improve our policies and practices."