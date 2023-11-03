Teen charged in Whiskey Row shooting from mid-September was with a man at the time, affidavit says

DENVER – The teen facing several attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting outside a lower downtown Denver bar in mid-September was with a man at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit obtained by Denver7 late Friday afternoon.

In arresting documents, police said the shooting outside Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market St. on the evening of Sept. 16, happened after Keanna Jade Rosenburgh, 17, was told she would not be allowed in after showing bouncers at the door a fake ID that they refused to give back. At the time, police said, the suspect was waiting in line with another man.

When she was turned away, police said she and her companion started walking away and as she walked away, “she pulled a handgun with her right hand out of the chest area of her jacket and fired several rounds into the crowd behind her,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The pair then ran away from the crime scene.

The five victims who were injured in the shooting – all of them in their 20s – sustained injuries to their legs or feet, according to the affidavit. One of the bullet grazed the show of one of the bouncers, while another was not injured.

Denver Police Department crime scene investigators recovered five 9 mm cartridge casings at the scene of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Police later caught up with the man who was with Rosenburgh at the time of the shooting but he denied being at the bar with any women and told police that when he heard gunshots, he was alone and ran away, the affidavit states.

Officers confiscated his cell phone and found “several incoming phone calls and text messages” from a “Jaylene Velvet,” who resembled Rosenburgh.

A day later, police obtained surveillance video from the Giggling Grizzly Bear not far from where the shooting occurred, which showed the man and the teenage girl running down the alley together behind Whiskey Row after the shooting.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 3, 5pm

In an interview with police two days after the shooting, the man told detectives he was at View House, located at 20th and Market St., where he met a girl who “wasn’t interested in a one-night stand,” so he went to Whiskey Row and met another girl while he was standing in line waiting to have his ID checked. The man told police he “had never met the suspect before that night and once he heard gunshots, he ran away by himself.”

Police, however, told him he was caught on surveillance video running away with the suspect after the shooting, to which the man responded that “he never ran down an alley after the shooting and did not see the suspect again after they parted ways in front of the bar.”

The affidavit details that on Sept. 18, Denver Metro Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin for Rosenburgh’s arrest and a flurry of tips started coming in when police offered a $2,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

After following several leads, Rosenburgh was arrested about a month later, on Oct. 19 in Barstow, Calif., about 900 miles away.

Ten days later, on Oct. 29, she was charged – as a juvenile – with 28 criminal counts, including seven attempted murder counts and 15 assault counts. Her charges were upgraded to those of an adult on Thursday.

She will have her first appearance in Denver District Court on Nov. 6.