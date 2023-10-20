Teen wanted for Lower Downtown mass shooting arrested in California

DENVER — A teen who allegedly shot five people after she was denied entry to a bar in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood in September was arrested Thursday in California.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. on September 16 in front of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Keanna Rosenburgh, was denied entry to the bar and began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff. As she walked away a second time, police claim Rosenburgh produced a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring several people whom officers believe were not the intended targets.

After the shooting, officers, some of whom were working in an off-duty capacity in the area, quickly responded and located a total of five adult victims. Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosenburgh was arrested Thursday morning in Barstow, California, roughly 122 miles northwest of Los Angeles. She is being held for eight counts of investigation of first-degree attempted homicide. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

Denver police said Rosenburgh's booking photo and arrest affidavit will not be released since she is a juvenile.