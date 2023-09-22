Watch Now
Reward offered for information about downtown Denver mass shooting suspect

Five people were injured in a shooting outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 21:18:46-04

DENVER — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information about a woman accused of injuring several people in a shooting outside of a bar in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. in front of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market Street.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect, identified as Keanna Rosenburgh, was denied entry to the bar and began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff. As she walked away a second time, police claim Rosenburgh produced a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the club multiple times, injuring several people whom officers believe were not the intended targets.

After the shooting, officers, some of whom were working in an off-duty capacity in the area, quickly responded and located a total of five adult victims. Paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosenburgh is wanted for eight counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information about Rosenburgh's whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

