Teen accused of causing crash that injured 11, killed one in Aurora faces a dozen felonies

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old who allegedly was driving a stolen car when he crashed in Aurora, injuring 11 and killing one, has been formally charged with 12 felonies.

The teen faces one count of vehicular homicide, eight counts of vehicular assault, two counts of motor vehicle theft of less than $20,000, motor vehicle theft between $2,000 and $20,000, reckless driving, and driving without a driver's license.

Because he is a juvenile, his name is not available.

The crash happened on the evening of Oct. 28 at S. Buckley Road and E. Kent Drive. When officers with the Aurora Police Department arrived at the scene, they found that a Dodge Journey had collided with a Toyota Tacoma carrying four people, including a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl.

In total, 12 people were injured, seven of which were juveniles. All four people in the Toyota were injured. A GoFundMe has been set up for that family.

One of the passengers in the Dodge was a 12-year-old girl, who died of her injuries. The family identified the child on Oct. 31 as Sahni Pyles, a seventh-grader at Denver Discovery School. The family started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Child killed, 11 injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle in Aurora

Investigators determined the 15-year-old boy had been driving the Dodge, which was reported as stolen. Police said they believe he may have been impaired, but that remains under investigation.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said the 15-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle had been previously arrested and charged with robbery on Aug. 26. He added that just days before the crash, on Oct. 25, an arrest warrant was issued because the 15-year-old allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor, violating the conditions of his bond.