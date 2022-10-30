Child killed, 11 injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A child was killed and 11 others were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Aurora.

It happened Saturday night at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located a total of 12 people who were injured as a result of this crash.

Officials said a 15-year-old boy was driving a stolen Dodge Journey with seven juveniles inside — a 12-year-old girl in that vehicle was killed.

The Dodge collided with a Toyota Tacoma, injuring the four passengers inside, including a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl.

Neighbors in the area described hearing what sounded like an explosion. "We heard a really loud noise, so loud," said neighbor, Gilberto Sanchez.

People in the neighborhood said crashes are becoming more common in that area lately but this is the worst they've seen.

"For some reason, this corner has had accidents in the past and a hit-and-run a while back. All of the injuries and the death have made me emotional," said neighbor, Steve Rohac.

The ages of the injured range from 6 months old to 31 years old.

The 15-year-old driver is currently in custody for an outstanding warrant. Additional charges relating to the crash are pending. The intersection was closed for a few hours for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to reach out to investigators.

