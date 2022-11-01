Family identifies 12-year-old girl killed in Aurora crash that injured 11 others over the weekend

AURORA, Colo. — On Saturday evening, eleven people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving two vehicles, and a 12-year-old girl died.

According to Aurora Police, the crash happened at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said a stolen Dodge Journey was being driven by a 15-year-old, with seven other juvenile passengers. Police believe the driver was impaired at the time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Family member of girl killed in crash that injured 11 others speaks out

Police said the Dodge Journey struck a Toyota Tacoma containing two adults and two children. The two adults sustained life-threatening injuries, but a statement from police to Denver7 said they "don’t anticipate any other fatalities at this point.”

Two 15-year-olds, the driver and a passenger, were taken into custody on warrants. Both are in the hospital and have not been formally arrested as of Monday. The warrants were related to previous felony charges and failure to comply with court orders. Aurora Police said they anticipate filing charges related to the crash in the future.

On Monday, the family identified the 12-year-old who died in the crash as Sahni Pyles. Denver7 spoke with Khadisha McCoy, who said she is Pyles' stepmother.

McCoy said Pyles was in seventh grade at Denver Discovery School.

“I loved her just like my kids," McCoy said. "I couldn't bear thinking of what really happened you know. I couldn't bear that she really passed. Hug your kids before they leave the house, because you never know the last time you're going to see them.”

McCoy said the family started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

Aurora Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have dash-camera footage of the crash to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and may receive up to a $2,000 reward.