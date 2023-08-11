Suspect likely to face felony charges in case of Jeffco parks sexual predator

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of doing lewd acts in front of women on trails in Jefferson County will likely face felony charges — upgraded from the multiple misdemeanors listed in a previous affidavit.

Glenn Thompson Braden IV, 20, of Evergreen, was arrested on Tuesday evening following multiple instances where he allegedly targeted female hikers, exposed himself and masturbated, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). According to an affidavit released Thursday, he told investigators following his arrest that he felt "compelled" to perform sexual acts in front of women.

In total, 10 incidents were reported to the JCSO, according to the affidavit. The women had been hiking or biking at Flying J Ranch Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park and Genesee Mountain Park (the Beaver Brook Trailhead location) in Jefferson County when they encountered the suspect.

Braden initially faced three counts of unlawful sexual contact and five counts of indecent exposure, which are misdemeanors. On Thursday morning, Jefferson County Judge Keith Goman set his bond at $100,000 cash-only in connection with these charges.

On Friday morning, Braden appeared in court again.

Deputy District Attorney Tracey Schroeder with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office told the judge that the attorney with her office who handles adult sex offense cases thought that felony charges were more appropriate in this case. The JCSO was asked to submit an updated affidavit — which was essentially the same as what was released Thursday, but with the upgraded charges. At the end of the hearing, Judge Goman set the same bond as Thursday: $100,000 cash-only.

According to the updated affidavit Denver7 obtained Friday morning, Braden now faces four counts of felony unlawful sexual contact, one count of felony attempted sexual assault and one count of felony attempted unlawful sexual contact. These are in addition to multiple counts of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure, also a misdemeanor.

The district attorney has not yet officially filed these new charges against Braden and has until Aug. 17 to do so. This story will be updated once the charges are formally filed.