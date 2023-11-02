Suspect in shooting outside Whiskey Row in LoDo has been charged as an adult

DENVER — The 17-year-old accused of shooting five people in Denver's LoDo neighborhood in September will now be charged as an adult, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Keanna Rosenburgh allegedly opened fire after she was denied entry to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, located at 1946 Market St. in Denver's Lower Downtown neighborhood, on the evening of Sept. 16.

Police said she discharged a firearm in the direction of the club and injured several people, but police do not think they were intended targets. All of the victims had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Denver Woman describes 'traumatic' moments during Whiskey Row shooting in Denver Kristian Lopez

While the details are not available, Rosenburgh did not stay at the scene and police said she remained at-large for several weeks.

A few days after the shooting, Denver police offered a $2,000 reward for information on Rosenburgh's whereabouts.

She was arrested on Oct. 19 in Barstow, California, about 900 miles away.

On Oct. 29, Rosenburgh was charged — as a juvenile — with 28 criminal counts, including seven attempted murder counts and 15 assault counts. They was upgraded to adult charges on Thursday.

She will have her first appearance in Denver District Court on Nov. 6.