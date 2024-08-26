Suspect in Glendale homicide from April located in Texas

GLENDALE, Colo. — A man, who was initially identified as a person of interest but is now considered a suspect, was taken into custody in Texas in connection with an April homicide in Glendale.

Blake Andrew Warren was named as a person of interest in the case surrounding the death of Gianni Fernandez in Glendale around 3 a.m. on April 5, according to the Glendale Police Department. The homicide happened along the 4700 block of E. Mississippi Avenue at the Urban Phenix Apartments. A second man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

AirTracker7 Deadly shooting in Glendale

Glendale police posted about Warren on social media on May 2. It reads: "Warren is believed to have crucial information about a homicide that occurred on April 5, 2024, in the city of Glendale. Detectives would like to speak with Warren only as a Person of Interest."

Warren was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and taken into custody in Spring, Texas. The police department said he will be extradited to Colorado.

On Monday, the police department confirmed that Warren is now a suspect in this homicide, and no longer just a person of interest.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas assisted in this investigation. In its own press release, the sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction Unit found "a Murder Suspect in Spring, Montgomery County. Working with information received from officials in Colorado, Precinct 3 units, assisted by the US Marshals and members of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, arrested Blake Warren." He was located at a local residence.

The sheriff's office said Warren was wanted on a murder charge out of Arapahoe County.