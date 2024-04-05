Man killed, another injured in Glendale shooting overnight Friday

GLENDALE, Colo. – One man died and another person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of E. Mississippi Avenue.
Information was limited, but police said one man was found dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
