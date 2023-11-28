Suspect in fatal double stabbing in Aurora last month has been arrested in Missouri

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal double stabbing in northwest Aurora has been arrested in a small town in Missouri.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) announced on Tuesday that Deven Jay Dobbins, 30, was arrested in Brookfield, Missouri in late October after they obtained a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Dobbins became a suspect after two stabbing victims were found around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. First, a person called 911 after finding a person lying in the street near E. Colfax Avenue and Lima Street. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Desmond Thomas, 44.

When Thomas was receiving medical aid at the scene, officers learned about a second stabbing victim nearby, along the 11300 block of E. Colfax Avenue. The caller said the man was unresponsive. Officers also responded to that call and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he also died. The coroner's office identified him as Otto Washington, 58.

During an investigation, detectives with the APD Major Crime Homicide Unit identified Dobbins as a suspect. After they learned he was in the small Missouri town, they contacted local law enforcement to help.

The Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped APD detectives search for Dobbins.

On Oct. 28, a state trooper located Dobbins walking down a street and arrested him without incident. He was returned to Colorado on Nov. 18. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on two charges of second-degree murder.

APD said they do not believe there are any other suspects in this case.