Victims in Aurora double stabbing die from their injuries

AURORA, Colo. — Two men who were stabbed in Aurora Monday have died from their injuries, the Aurora Police Department said in an update.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Lima Street in the city's Del Mark Parkway neighborhood.

According to police, a passerby called 911 after they found a man lying in the street. Nearby patrol officers nearby responded to the scene and performed lifesaving actions until medics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Desmond Thomas, 44.

While Thomas was receiving medical aid at the scene, officers were told of a second stabbing victim who was unconscious and unresponsive a short distance away in the 11300 block of East Colfax Avenue, according to Aurora police.

The second man was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. The coroner's office identified him as Otto Washington, 58.

In an update Wednesday, Aurora PD said two persons of interest were detained Tuesday night and interviewed by detectives. One person has since been released, police said. The second person was arrested on outstanding warrants that are unrelated to the fatal stabbings, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.