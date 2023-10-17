Watch Now
Two men suffer life-threatening injuries in Aurora stabbing

Posted at 10:08 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 00:08:51-04

AURORA, Colo. — Two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Aurora Monday evening.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Colfax Avenue and Lima Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

A person of interest was detained, Aurora police said.

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

