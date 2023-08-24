Suspect from fatal Parker hit-and-run arrested in Aurora after hours-long standoff

AURORA, Colo. — The suspect from a fatal hit-and-run in Parker was arrested days later in Aurora after an hours-long standoff.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., a suspect in a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo drove away from a shoplifting incident at a Walmart, according to the Parker Police Department. An officer attempted to pull the driver over on S. Parker Road near Plaza Drive after hearing the report of shoplifting, but the driver did not stop, police said.

Shortly after attempting to stop the driver, the police department's dispatch began receiving reports of a crash at S. Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue. Police determined that the shoplifting suspect had ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was walking in a designated walkway at the intersection, police said.

Officers provided CPR to the victim before he was transported to a local hospital. Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the pedestrian had died.

Witnesses said the suspect driver fled northbound on S. Parker Road, but they lost sight of the vehicle at Orchard Road. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for the driver.

Around 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department issued a tweet about a barricaded person in the 2300 block of Dayton Street. In an update at 6:39 p.m., the department said a distraction device was thrown into the house, which caused a loud noise in the area. Aurora PD said the SWAT Team was giving announcements to the barricaded man in order to "resolve this incident peacefully."

At 8:05 p.m., Aurora PD said the man was in custody and was taken to the hospital due to exposure to chemical irritants. The department said it was assisting Parker PD with the incident.

Parker PD said in a tweet at 10:29 p.m. that the barricaded person, identified as 44-year-old Tory Conyers, was connected to Monday's fatal hit-and-run. The department did not provide further details.

The Parker Police Department, with the assistance of the APD SWAT team arrested Tory Conyers, 44, as a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on August 21, 2023. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) August 24, 2023