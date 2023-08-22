Medina Alert issued for driver who struck pedestrian after shoplifting from Parker Walmart

PARKER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a driver who struck a pedestrian after shoplifting from a Parker Walmart.

The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. at the intersection of South Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue.

CBI said the driver was fleeing after shoplifting from a Walmart when they ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was in a designated walkway. The driver did not stop and fled northbound on Parker Road. Witnesses lost sight of the vehicle in the area of South Parker Road and Orchard Road.

The vehicle is a white 2005 Monte Carlo with Colorado license plate AWRS39. The windshield is cracked, and the driver's airbag may have deployed, CBI said.

The driver was wearing an over-sized black t-shirt and black and gray basketball shorts, according to CBI. The agency said there was female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.