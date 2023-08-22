Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run crash in Parker

Parker Medina Alert_2005 white monte carlo
Denver7
Parker Medina Alert_2005 white monte carlo
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 12:43:22-04

PARKER, Colo. — A Medina Alert was issued for a hit-and-run crash in Parker in which a pedestrian was seriously hurt.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., a suspect drove a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo away from a shoplifting incident at a Walmart, according to the Parker Police Department. The suspect ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was walking in a designated walkway at S. Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue, police said.

The suspect fled northbound on S. Parker Road. A witness lost sight of the vehicle at Orchard Road.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 22, 7am

The car's license plate number was AWR-S39. It was a cracked windshield and the driver's side airbag deployed in the crash, police said.

The driver was described as a Black man wearing an oversized black T-shirt and black and gray shorts. The front passenger was described as a Black woman, police said.

A Medina Alert was issued for the vehicle and suspect.

No other details were available. Anybody who sees the vehicle or knows the people involved is asked to call 911 or the Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know