Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run crash in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A Medina Alert was issued for a hit-and-run crash in Parker in which a pedestrian was seriously hurt.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., a suspect drove a white 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo away from a shoplifting incident at a Walmart, according to the Parker Police Department. The suspect ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who was walking in a designated walkway at S. Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue, police said.

The suspect fled northbound on S. Parker Road. A witness lost sight of the vehicle at Orchard Road.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 22, 7am

The car's license plate number was AWR-S39. It was a cracked windshield and the driver's side airbag deployed in the crash, police said.

The driver was described as a Black man wearing an oversized black T-shirt and black and gray shorts. The front passenger was described as a Black woman, police said.

A Medina Alert was issued for the vehicle and suspect.

No other details were available. Anybody who sees the vehicle or knows the people involved is asked to call 911 or the Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.