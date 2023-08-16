Watch Now
Suspect charged with felonies in connection with Jeffco parks sexual predator case

The suspected sexual predator accused of targeting lone women in Jefferson County parks told investigators following his arrest that he felt "compelled" to perform sexual acts in front of women.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 16, 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of exposing himself and targeting lone women on trails in Jefferson County has now been charged with multiple felonies.

Glenn Thompson Braden IV, 20, of Evergreen is accused of multiple instances of confronting women and committing lewd acts at Flying J Ranch Park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park and Genesee Mountain Park (the Beaver Brook Trailhead location). The first incident was reported on April 3 and the final two both happened on Aug. 8.

Initially, Braden, who was arrested on the evening of Aug. 8 after he allegedly exposed himself to two separate women who were hiking alone near the Beaver Brook Trailhead, had been charged with multiple misdemeanors.

Denver7 reported on Friday that during a court hearing, a deputy district attorney with the First Judicial District told a judge that her office thought felony charges were more appropriate in this case. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was asked to submit an updated affidavit — which was essentially the same as what was released Thursday, but with the upgraded charges. At the end of the hearing, Jefferson County Judge Keith Goman set the same bond as Thursday: $100,000 cash-only.

Braden now faces 15 counts, including multiple felonies: one count of attempted sexual assault and four counts of unlawful sexual contact, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office. In addition, he was charged with nine counts of indecent exposure (misdemeanor) and one count of criminal mischief in connection with the 11 incidents.

His next court appearance is Thursday at 10 a.m. for return filing of charges.

