Suspect charged in alleged attempted kidnapping in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — The suspect arrested in connection with the alleged attempted child abduction outside of STEM Launch in Thornton has been officially charged.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged 28-year-old Diego Gettler with one count of second-degree kidnapping.

A week ago, the Thornton Police Department responded to STEM Launch, located at 9450 Pecos St., after a 10-year-old girl told adults someone had tried to grab and remove her from the area, according to Adams 12 Five Star School. She was able to get away and the person ran off.

Thornton Police Department

Police released photos that showed someone wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes with white soles, a mask and black gloves. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8, thin man with blonde hair.

Gettler was arrested on Monday. An affidavit released on Tuesday says Gettler’s parents turned him in. They told police Gettler has mental health issues and sleeps in his car, the affidavit said. Investigators tracked him down at a Parker Home Depot store and booked him into the Adams County Jail.

The affidavit says Gettler is also linked to a 2020 incident in Lakewood where he was questioned and released in an attempted sexual assault case. He was released and never charged.

Gettler is scheduled for another court appearance on Oct. 10.

