Thornton police searching for suspect in alleged attempted child abduction

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly grabbed a 10-year-old student — who was able to escape — on Friday morning.

The Thornton Police Department said the attempted child abduction happened Friday morning at STEM Launch, located at 9450 Pecos St. The suspect grabbed a 10-year-old student, who fought off the person. The suspect then ran away, police said.

Police released two photos of the person of interest. No other photos were available.

Thornton Police Department

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the police department at 720-977-5150.

Police said this case is in the early stages of the investigation. No other details were available.