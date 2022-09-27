Man arrested in alleged Thornton attempted child abduction

THORNTON, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged in the investigation into an alleged attempted child abduction outside of STEM Launch in Thornton last week.

The Thornton Police Department confirmed Diego Gettler, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping.

The charge stems from an incident outside of STEM Launch, located at 9450 Pecos St., on Friday around 7:30 a.m., according to Thornton police. Adams 12 Five Star School previously confirmed someone grabbed and tried to remove a 10-year-old female student from the area. The district said the student told adults after she was able to fight the person off, who then ran away.

The man was described as 5-foot-8, thin, with blonde hair. Police released photos that showed the man wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black shoes with white soles, a mask and black gloves.

STEM Launch K-8, Federal Heights Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary students had to be picked up at school and were not able to leave without being reunified with a parent, guardian or identified person at pickup.

Gettler is being held at the Adams County Jail.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.