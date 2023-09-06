Suspect arrested in connection with shooting near Bennett Elementary School, facing attempted murder charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect faces three charges of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Bennett that forced a lockdown at a local elementary school.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Joey Prieto, 20, of Bennett. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the suspect has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 6, 8am

On Aug. 29 around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a call about gunfire at Trupp Park, located at 105 Palmer Ave. in Bennett. Deputies were able to locate and detain the suspect along the 200 block of Palmer Avenue. He was identified as Prieto.

Based on the deputies' investigation, they believe the shooting happened at the park and the people involved knew each other. The details around the shooting are not clear.

Bennett Elementary School, which is about eight blocks from the park, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Google Maps

The school district said classes and activities scheduled for the following day, Aug. 30, were canceled "due to the severity of the incident."