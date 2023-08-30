Bennett school district cancels Wednesday's classes after 'shots fired' incident at park

BENNETT, Colo. — Bennett School District 29J canceled Wednesday's classes and activities after an incident at a local park Tuesday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported "shots fired" at Trupp Park around 5:15 p.m. Deputies detained a person of interest 10 minutes later, according to the department.

Bennett Elementary School, located near the park, was placed on lockdown as a precaution, the sheriff's office said. The school district said a volleyball game and other afterschool activities were underway at the time.

Officials conducted a controlled release of children to their parents at Bennett High School. All children were reunited with their parents, according to the district.

The school district said Wednesday's classes and activities are canceled "due to the severity of the incident."

"Good evening,





The district wanted to let our families know that earlier this evening there was an incident that happened at Trupp Park where shots were fired. The school went into a secure situation immediately to protect students during the volleyball game and afterschool activities. We appreciate our family’s patience during the situation as we were following protocols given to us from law enforcement.







Due to the severity of the incident school will be canceled tomorrow, Wednesday August 30th. We will continue to monitor the situation to gather information with Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Our students and staff’s safety is our first priority. We will not have any activities, practices or games tomorrow. To reiterate, school will not be in session tomorrow 8.30.2023 and all practices, games, and activities are canceled. Thank you!"

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public. Details about the incident were not immediately available. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.