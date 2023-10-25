Suspect arrested in connection with stolen body parts from Crown Hill Cemetery

Watch Now
Oct 25, 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with body parts stolen from Crown Hill Cemetery earlier this month.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old John Wayne Belknap was arrested and faces several charges including felony criminal mischief, third-degree abuse of a corpse, third-degree burglary, theft and desecration of a venerated object.

Deputies responded to the Crown Hill Cemetery, located at 7777 W. 29th Avenue, on Oct. 1 and discovered damage to the front of a private mausoleum. The crypt and casket inside were damaged.

Investigators said they believe that during the overnight hours, Belknap entered the cemetery, pried open the casket and removed body parts.

The remains have not been found yet, the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County tipline at 303-271-5612.

