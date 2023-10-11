Watch Now
Body parts stolen from Crown Hill Cemetery in Jefferson County

Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 18:14:19-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after body parts were stolen from the Crown Hill Cemetery.

Deputies were dispatched to the cemetery, located at 7777 West 29th Ave., around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a damaged mausoleum.

The crypt front of a private mausoleum was severely damage, according to the sheriff's office. The crypt and casket inside were also damaged.

Investigators believe the suspects entered the cemetery sometime overnight, forced their way into the crypt and gained access to the casket. The sheriff's office said the casket was pried open and portions of the decedent's body were removed.

Deputies searched the area but did not find the remains. The crime scene was also processed for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County tipline at 303-271-5612.

