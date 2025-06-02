What is ‘Run for Their Lives,’ the group behind a peaceful walk that was attacked on Boulder’s Pearl Street?

Six demonstrators were injured Sunday when a man used a “makeshift flamethrower” and an incendiary device in a targeted attack on a crowd on Boulder’s Pearl Street.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is suspected in the attack, which happened as demonstrators gathered as part of the international volunteer group Run for Their Lives.

A spokesperson for the group told Denver7 its mission is to raise awareness for hostages held in captivity in Gaza. Run for Their Lives has met in Boulder every Sunday since the fall of 2023. Sunday’s walk took place on the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

According to its website, Run for Their Lives gathers weekly for one-kilometer walks. The site lists safety recommendations for participants, including: “Don’t protest!” It also directs demonstrators avoid disturbing neighbors, “focus on humanity” and to carry flags of any nation where hostages are being held.



Sam King, who told Denver7 he regularly joins the group and was supposed to be part of Sunday’s demonstration, called it “a peaceful movement.”

“We don't want war, we never wanted this war,” he said. “We didn't start it and we want it to be over so that everybody can go back to being free.”

He said the marches are often organized through faith communities or through synagogues. He said many of the demonstrators are retirees.

"These aren't radicals," he said. "There's nobody running around with masks on screaming [...] we're not like that. And I think a lot of people really make this a moral equivalency where, 'Oh this side hates this side and this side hates this side' – we don't hate."

"I only hate anybody who wants to hurt me."

The victims in Sunday's attack were all between the ages of 67 and 88, and included an elderly Holocaust survivor, a Run for Their Lives spokesperson told Denver7.