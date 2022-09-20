Student detained Monday after gun found at Adams City High School

DENVER — A student at Adams City High School in Commerce City was detained by police Monday afternoon after a gun was found at the school.

The incident happened on the same day that a series of threats and “swatting” incidents were called in to schools across Colorado, though those were unfounded.

Staff received information that a student had a firearm inside the school around 12:45 p.m. Monday, called police, and the school went on lockdown.

Commerce City police said school staff and officers detained a juvenile student and that a handgun was recovered. But Commander Jeremy Jenkins, a spokesperson for the police department, said no threats were made or received.

The school was taken off lockdown after the student was detained. Commerce City police said the incident is still under investigation and did not have any updates as of early Tuesday afternoon.

“Please take this opportunity to speak with your student about the dangers of bringing a weapon of any kind to school, or even threatening to use a weapon. All weapons are strictly prohibited on school property with the exception of law enforcement professionals,” Adams City High School Principal Chris Garcia said in a letter home to ACHS families.