FBI working with local law enforcement following a series of “swatting” incidents at Colorado schools

DENVER — The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.

Schools in Denver, Colorado Springs, Montrose, Delta, Cedaredge and Alamosa were targeted in what the FBI is calling “swatting” incidents.

In Denver, East High School was evacuated after a 911 caller, claiming to be a teacher, said there was an active shooter at the school. Police later determined the threat was unfounded and classes were dismissed.

The Denver call came in around 1:54 p.m. About 30 minutes later, police in Colorado Springs said a 911 caller claimed there was an active shooter at an area school. But police said it was quickly determined it was a swatting call.

Other Colorado schools received similar threats that also turned out to be unfounded, according to law enforcement officials. They said the calls came in around the same time and were from the same number.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the FBI said it was aware of the swatting incidents made to Colorado schools. The agency said it takes these types of calls very seriously and is working with local law enforcement as they investigate the source of the calls.