DPS: No sign of active shooter at East HS following reports; school deemed safe

DENVER — The Denver Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that officers responded to East High School after a report of a threat at the school. However, police later determined the threat was unfounded and cleared the building.

Denver Public Schools said the threat pertained to a supposed active shooter, but the district tweeted that there were no signs of an active shooter at the school and no injuries were reported.

The district later said the school, located near Colfax and Josephine, was deemed safe and classes were dismissed.

Video from AirTracker7 shows students were evacuated to the school's football field. Students that drove or walked to school were released from the field. Parents were asked to come to the baseball field for a controlled release for students who needed to be picked up.

During a press conference shortly after the incident, interim Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said a man, claiming to be a teacher, called 911 at 1:53 p.m. and told the operator that there was an active shooter at the school.

After that call, police responded to the school within two minutes. Once at the school, DPD officers worked with district safety officials and determined the threat was unfounded, clearing the building about 90 minutes after the call, Thomas said.

Police are investigating whether or not the East HS incident is related to similar calls made to several schools in Colorado and around the country around the same time.

