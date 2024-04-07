Strong winds topple trees, cause damage and power outages in Denver area

DENVER — Strong winds Saturday and overnight toppled trees leading to damaged homes and power outages across the Denver metro area.

Winds over 90 mph were recorded in multiple spots along the Front Range, according to the National Weather Service. The Marshall area and other parts of Boulder County saw 95 mph wind gusts overnight.

Full list of high wind reports (anything greater than 50 knots/58 mph). Interactive map here where you can view your neighborhood/regional reports...https://t.co/V8PVmfg5I0 #COwx pic.twitter.com/KAVYma106E — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 7, 2024

Those powerful wind gusts uprooted trees in neighborhoods across the metro, including in Littleton, where a massive tree fell onto a home off Santa Fe Drive and W. Mineral Avenue. No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage is unknown.

A tree fell on a house on Highland Drive in Littleton Saturday evening, causing extensive damage to the home’s roof. No injuries occurred.

In the same area, toppled trees were seen scattered throughout the grounds of Littleton Cemetery Sunday morning. Damage from falling trees was observed in other parts of Littleton, including a home off Prince Street.

In Centennial, the windy weather uprooted trees and caused major damage to homes in the 6000 block of S. Elizabeth Way. A toppled tree also damaged vehicles in the area of S. Clarkson Street and E. Easter Way, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The roof of an under-construction building in Adams County collapsed due to high winds Saturday. The debris forced the closure of roads in the area, but they have since reopened.

The storm also knocked out power in places, leaving about 100,000 customers in the dark, according to Xcel Energy.

In total, more than 150,000 customers are without power as of Sunday morning. Although a portion of the outages — 55,000 customers — were planned as part of Xcel Energy’s public safety power shutoffs.

Xcel Energy de-energized more than 600 miles of power lines at 3 p.m. Saturday for public safety reasons. The planned outage will continue until at least Sunday, but exact outage restoration times will be contingent upon the extent of damages caused by the extreme winds.

The company said power restoration work due to high winds continues Sunday. Xcel said Crews are assessing damage now and will begin working to restore power in the impacted areas after the winds have died down.

Winds also created havoc on the roads. A semi-tractor trailer overturned on the eastbound ramp to C-470 from I-70 Saturday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down both directions of I-25 from Wellington to the state line Saturday afternoon due to strong winds. The interstate reopened Sunday morning.

A high wind warning was allowed to expire for Denver and metro communities to the east, including Denver International Airport, but the warning remains in effect until Noon for many areas including the western suburbs of Denver and areas stretching north through Fort Collins.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder offered some good news for the metro in its early Sunday update. “Worst has passed for Denver - Ft Collins I-25 Corridor.”

Still, winds in Denver could reach between 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph on Sunday.

“Still very windy in and immediately adjacent to the foothills, and also over the northeast plains through this morning, but gradually decreasing today,” said the NWS.