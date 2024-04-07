High wind warning expires for Denver, extreme gusts still possible in Colorado

DENVER — While very strong winds out of the northwest are expected across northeast Colorado again on Sunday, the highest gusts will start to diminish through the day.

A high wind warning was allowed to expire for Denver and metro communities to the east, including Denver International Airport, but the warning remains in effect until Noon for many areas including the western suburbs of Denver and areas stretching north through Fort Collins.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder offered some good news for the metro in its early Sunday update. “Worst has passed for Denver - Ft Collins I-25 Corridor.”

Still, winds in Denver could reach between 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph on Sunday.

“Still very windy in and immediately adjacent to the foothills, and also over the northeast plains through this morning, but gradually decreasing today,” said the NWS.

Local News Xcel Energy turns off power for 90,000 customers amid extreme wind threat Robert Garrison

Downed trees and power lines will remain a concern and travel could become difficult for higher profile vehicles and motorists encountering reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle added that the worst of the winds appeared to be shifting slightly out across the eastern plains

An extended high wind warning until 6 p.m Sunday was issued for Logan, Washington, Sedgwick and Phillips Counties where gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Along with the high winds, critical fire danger conditions exist Sunday in Colorado.

The NWS issued two separate red flag warnings, including an alert for portions of Lincoln and Elbert Counties from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday where “conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread.”

A second red flag warning is in effect for portions of Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Jefferson Counties until 6 p.m.

NWS Boulder High winds expected again on Sunday

Some of the highest winds reported over the weekend have been 87 mph winds in Boulder county, 89 mph winds in Jefferson county, 90 mph winds in Garfield county, 91 mph winds in Summit and Larimer county.

Winds have been up to 91 mph at Copper Mountain and Buckeye, Colorado- Rocky Flats 89 mph winds, and Sterling 84 mph winds.

Sunday’s high in Denver will reach into the 50s ahead of a gradual warm up in the metro this week.

Denver7 Denver 7-day forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.